Jeremy Loyd

Bucket

Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
  • Save
Bucket bucket arrows gray yellow overlay
Download color palette

1 part (of 7) illustrations for a client - each depicting a specific service. This one is for data backup. Comments welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jeremy Loyd

View profile
    • Like