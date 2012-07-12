Simon Birky Hartmann

The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment C

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment C textured gray stained lines network grid spade order of the maji book cover star map amv antechamber
Download color palette

Third type treatment option.

The font is the very awesome AMV Antechamber, which I finally have an occasion to use.

Ce867ed84cf399667b010b75bb00768b
Rebound of
The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment B
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like