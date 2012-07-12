Simon Birky Hartmann

The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment B

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment B textured gray stained lines network grid spade order of the maji book cover star map amv antechamber
Download color palette

Second type treatment option.

The font is the very awesome AMV Antechamber, which I finally have an occasion to use.

F036e4290bc80db93aa611de11ddad45
Rebound of
The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment A
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like