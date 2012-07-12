Simon Birky Hartmann

The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment A

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
The Order of the Magi IV - Type treatment A textured gray stained lines network grid spade order of the maji book cover star map amv antechamber
First type treatment option.

The font is the very awesome AMV Antechamber, which I finally have an occasion to use.

Rebound of
Order of the Maji III
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband.
