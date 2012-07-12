Aaron Miller

Pepper

Aaron Miller
Aaron Miller
  • Save
Pepper cellar pot seasoning pepper food vector illustration colour color burger relish yum tasty edges rough
Download color palette

Literally been drawing these for hours. Can't decide. I'm thinking number 4? Or 2 without the lines and the same colour lid as 4. Pepper crazy.

Aaron Miller
Aaron Miller

More by Aaron Miller

View profile
    • Like