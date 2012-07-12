Antonio Mondragon-Becker

WIP Logo

Antonio Mondragon-Becker
Antonio Mondragon-Becker
  • Save
WIP Logo orange logo citrus
Download color palette

Rebranding an orange cleaner, can't say too much about it but I just wanted to hear some thoughts on the execution.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Antonio Mondragon-Becker
Antonio Mondragon-Becker

More by Antonio Mondragon-Becker

View profile
    • Like