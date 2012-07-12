Silviu Stefu

Analog Ui Pack

Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
  • Save
Analog Ui Pack ui application buttons metallic
Download color palette

The pack is released
Contains buttons, knobs, digital display, forms, sliders, menu bar with dropdown, social buttons (with bonus CSS3 animated version), switches, directional knob, list selector and equalizer interface.

The full pack is available here

4f510e880952fa0e81e7c0226ca685ef
Rebound of
Follow Us CSS animated buttons
By Silviu Stefu
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Silviu Stefu

View profile
    • Like