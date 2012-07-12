German Kopytkov

Play Button

German Kopytkov
German Kopytkov
  • Save
Play Button play button icon icons red todytod play button
Download color palette

Hi "dribblers" :) what do you think about this play button icon?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
German Kopytkov
German Kopytkov
Illustration Lead at Google

More by German Kopytkov

View profile
    • Like