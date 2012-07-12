Amelia Stier

Covet

Covet magazine
COVET
Magazine design and photography

Covet is a theoretical monthly publication cataloging obsession and addiction. Articles range from "The Severed Head as a Fetish Object," to themes of OCD and hoarding, world domination, consumerism, gambling and drug addiction.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
