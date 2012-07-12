Amelia Stier

Good & Plenty

GOOD & PLENTY
Catalog design and photography

This book exposes and celebrates our culture’s addiction to corn—from fast food to high fructose corn syrup—while using industrialized farming vernacular. A poster showing aerial photography of midwestern agricultural land folds around the cover of the book. The title (Good & Plenty) references the classic candy, and subhead (Bonding Weakly) describes the weak chemical bond present in high fructose corn syrup.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
