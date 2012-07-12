Andrew Lazarus

Murder Mystery

murder mystery
Concept for a logo, thought to be a little too sinister, maybe a little too obvious for a murder mystery company.

It plays on the whole 'Cluedo' Theme. The repetition (although of the same character) just highlights the many murders that take place during the course of the game.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
