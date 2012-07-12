Maksim Petriv

Unofficial Spotity for iPad - Player

spotify ipad music apple gui mobile iphone
A slightly redesigned player view for the Unofficial Spotify for iPad app.

You can support this project on Kickstarter.
http://kck.st/NEioGX

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
