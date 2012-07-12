Jordan Metcalf

Neighborhood

Neighborhood monotone jordan metcalf editorial custom lettering
Shot of another element from the toolkit I'm working on. It hurts a little having to use American spelling on this word.

This project will include a TOC, DPS illustration, and 7 sectional headers and sub-headers.

Check out the full project here: http://jordan-metcalf.com/1865/675618/gallery/best-of-boston-2012

Editorial Type
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
