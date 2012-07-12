Ty Paulhus

Initial lettering sketches

Ty Paulhus
Ty Paulhus
Hire Me
  • Save
Initial lettering sketches lettering type ink brush
Download color palette

Starting to work on some lettering for some shirts. I love me some light tables!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Ty Paulhus
Ty Paulhus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ty Paulhus

View profile
    • Like