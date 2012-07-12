Magda Paszewska

logo for annual award for librarian in Poland

Magda Paszewska
Magda Paszewska
  • Save
logo for annual award for librarian in Poland logo charity libraries library woman award books book pattern grandma vintage
Download color palette

Logo for an annual award for women who work in small town and rural libraries in Poland. A tribute to my friend's grandma, who whole her life was spreading love to books. If you want to find out more about the story visit: http://projectgrandma.wordpress.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Magda Paszewska
Magda Paszewska

More by Magda Paszewska

View profile
    • Like