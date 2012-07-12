Tad Carpenter

Had such a blast working on this recent gift card project with Target. Our Gift Coin Critter$ are in store now! Please run out and grab one or two or ten. More info and pics here: http://bit.ly/Mn9z4y

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
