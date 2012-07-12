Dave Waller

Sports badge - warmup exercises #3

Sports badge - warmup exercises #3 gothic sword helmet armour flags green grey banner
Totally inspired by the sports branding of @fraserdavidson and the insanely good warmup sketches of Joe Vriens (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfUbiGAqXIs) I've set myself a creative task to be undertaken each morning.

Working through the alphabet I'll be creating a fictional team badge for each letter - here's instalment number 3 - "C".

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
