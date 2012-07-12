Tyler Somers

Bomoseen, VT

Bomoseen, VT
My first shot for the East Coast vs West Coast Design Challenge. It is inspired from the view of Bomoseen Lake from the dock at my grandparent's cottage. This is the first summer that I did not go up to Vermont, so you can guess that I'm feeling nostalgic. The two typefaces shown are Lot ("TYLER") and Wisdom Script ("bomoseen, vt")

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
