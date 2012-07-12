Scott Neuberger

NHL Logo's

Scott Neuberger
Scott Neuberger
  • Save
NHL Logo's nhl ice hockey history sports after effects logo animation motion graphics
Download color palette

Doing an upcoming series of defunct & relocated hockey teams. Here's a still of the intro. Not offiliated with the NHL, NHLPA, or any of the teams mentioned in the video.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Scott Neuberger
Scott Neuberger

More by Scott Neuberger

View profile
    • Like