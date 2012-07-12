Dave McNally

Fully Mobile mobile adaptive badge icon iphone proxima nova
Not sure this is really needed but it was requested to point out to current customers that had requested a mobile version that one was available. Not happy with the type at the moment and it's still very much an in-progress thing.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
