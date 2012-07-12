Paul Scott

Portrait - Stage 3

Paul Scott
Paul Scott
  • Save
Portrait - Stage 3 illustration greyscale photoshop
Download color palette

Couple more hours of repainting, restructure of the face slightly as it looked too long.

Dceb621dcc28df2c62bc7a0f4473302d
Rebound of
Portrait - Stage 2
By Paul Scott
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Paul Scott
Paul Scott

More by Paul Scott

View profile
    • Like