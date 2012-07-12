Jane Gleissner

Naomi Lee, World's Greatest Circus Ringleader

Jane Gleissner
Jane Gleissner
  • Save
Naomi Lee, World's Greatest Circus Ringleader robots circus illustration
Download color palette

Made a big top and robot themed poster for my friend who loves robots

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jane Gleissner
Jane Gleissner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jane Gleissner

View profile
    • Like