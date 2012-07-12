Andy Quick

Settlers

Settlers illustration logo brand animated ident
This is a still from the opening ident of settlers, an interactive educational activity for Learnalot.

The planet spun whilst the sun rose from behind and causes the light flare as the titles fade in.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
