Tina JS

Tina JS tina llama ham js javascript
Here's part of my original concept/design for the Tina JS project homepage. My BFF @Rogie is illustrating a rad version for awesome's sake. View his Kuzco, erm, Tina here!

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
