🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Roipublic is small consulting and marketing firm from Turkey. They wanted a simple and likable logo that represents their mission. Main word in brief was a return of investment (ROI) and I in agreement with them came to "boomerang" symbol. I think that fits perfectly on their story. Colors symbolize their openness to the world (north-south).
Secret ingredient is two people who hold hands seen from above (connection).