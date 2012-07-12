Jovan Petrić

Roipublic

Roipublic is small consulting and marketing firm from Turkey. They wanted a simple and likable logo that represents their mission. Main word in brief was a return of investment (ROI) and I in agreement with them came to "boomerang" symbol. I think that fits perfectly on their story. Colors symbolize their openness to the world (north-south).

Secret ingredient is two people who hold hands seen from above (connection).

