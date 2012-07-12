This is one of my flash animations re-designed to HTML5 with help of CreateJS. Hand-drawn animated letters “coming soon” with customizable logo integrated on tv-screen, jQuery countdown timer, 2 skins (light and dark). Cartoon retro-styled mechanism animation centered in browser window. Your logo is clickable with custom URL.

You can find it on themeforest http://themeforest.net/item/coming-soon-machine-animated-html5-template/4580282?ref=Kontramax

Also there is Flash + XML version on Activeden exist.

More works here: http://kontramax.com