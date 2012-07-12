Jerrod Maruyama

Supahcute Character

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Supahcute Character logo character cute kawaii
Download color palette

Character logo created for the always-fantastic Supahcute.com. This character was based on an existing property. http://supahcute.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like