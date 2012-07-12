Matthew Tyas

Closing date & places remaining Flags

A colleague mentioned there should be a perforated edge on the ticket. I scolded myself for missing such a detail, took the other shot down and replaced it with this one.

Calendar could be done in pure CSS I think. At present just the text is HTML and CSS.

