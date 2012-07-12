Andrew Althouse

Sinclair 125

Andrew Althouse
Andrew Althouse
  • Save
Sinclair 125 logo typography ribbon banner
Download color palette

Quick logo exploration for a community college celebrating 125 years. Did a bunch of these, this was another one of my favorites.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Andrew Althouse
Andrew Althouse

More by Andrew Althouse

View profile
    • Like