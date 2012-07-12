Alexander Ulanovsky

Geotargeting

Alexander Ulanovsky
Alexander Ulanovsky
  • Save
Geotargeting geotargeting aim steel glow futuristic
Download color palette

Next illustration for our project.
Full size here https://www.dropbox.com/s/oyq3o0nt5kb0cw9/Geo.png

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Alexander Ulanovsky
Alexander Ulanovsky

More by Alexander Ulanovsky

View profile
    • Like