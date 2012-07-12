Bene

Summer Holidays + little animation

animation sun holidays yellow blue fonts css css3
i wrote a little tutorial on a css3 animation i made to announce we're taking a summer break.
Here it is: http://www.bene.be/blog/comments/summer_holidays_are_here/

Jul 12, 2012
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
