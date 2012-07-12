Gallery Navigation

Dave McNally

Trying to avoid the overly large navigation elements typically seen with these type of sliders. Makes a nice change to work on something small again. Remember those days? Retina could allow us to return there!

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
