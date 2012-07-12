Brian Bradford

Stormtrooper Tshirt Black Red

Stormtrooper Tshirt Black Red stormtrooper tshirt star wars vector illustration tee vintage post apocalyptic graphic design wip
The finished product (more or less) Still working on color combinations but thought this was a good first step.

Rebound of
Stormtrooper t-shirt design
