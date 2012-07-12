WeBoffins Logo Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So for a long while now we've had a text-only logo, which served us well, but for a long time I've wanted to add an icon to accompany it.
Full set here: http://cl.ly/0v1c0R101F3u03360u2y
Not used illustrator much, appreciate any tips or feedback.