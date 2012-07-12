Robert Rawlins

WeBoffins Logo Icon

Robert Rawlins
Robert Rawlins
  • Save
WeBoffins Logo Icon logo
Download color palette

So for a long while now we've had a text-only logo, which served us well, but for a long time I've wanted to add an icon to accompany it.

Full set here: http://cl.ly/0v1c0R101F3u03360u2y

Not used illustrator much, appreciate any tips or feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Robert Rawlins
Robert Rawlins

More by Robert Rawlins

View profile
    • Like