Finally Launched...

Finally Launched...
Pleased to say that after far too long tweaking, editing and changing things I have now launched my new portfolio at www.magicaldesign.co.uk - If all goes to plan I will also be updating The Web Design Blog soon to match the revised design.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
