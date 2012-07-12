Rolando Rodrigues

Pixel Animation WIP

Rolando Rodrigues
Rolando Rodrigues
  • Save
Pixel Animation WIP pixel animation retro wip run cycle running
Download color palette

Just having fun with some pixels. My first pixel art und pixel animation...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Rolando Rodrigues
Rolando Rodrigues

More by Rolando Rodrigues

View profile
    • Like