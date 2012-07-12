Kai Halfinger

Fancy Mountains [Wallpaper] + Free Download

I created a fancy wallpaper and wanted to share it with you, so here it is.
Of course it's optimized for the new Retina MacBook Pro.

-- You can download it here: http://d.pr/i/bfkf --

Feeback is really appreciated! :)

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
