Fang Bangers

Fang Bangers
working on ideas for an album called Heartbeat. There is a song about vampires and the whole album themes around love/death/violence and eternity.
Do the fangs come across as hearts?

also, if you have seen this idea done before please let me know.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
