Floris Voorveld

Gathr

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
Gathr
Download color palette

Early concept that got rejected. The word mark breaths the notion of connecting and gathering (hence the 'liquid' shapes, like drops merging)

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like