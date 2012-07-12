Leonardo Manzi

Preparada

"Preparada" means in portuguese something like "Ready" in the feminine gender.
It's a collective buy project, but just for women (who knows...maybe some men and dogs too buy something).
I use the letter "P" to make a simple symbol associated with a feminine face.
Can you read Preparada?

