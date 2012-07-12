Fred Blot

Return on investment n°1

Fred Blot
Fred Blot
  • Save
Return on investment n°1 illustration drawing character watercolor lithography liquid glass bubble reflection jelly green transparency monster
Download color palette

Hand drawing, then work of colorization on Photoshop with vectoriels tools, and finally application of effect of material and texture.

Fred Blot
Fred Blot

More by Fred Blot

View profile
    • Like