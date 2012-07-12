Hint Hunter

Chrome VertiTabs concept Hidden

Hint Hunter
Hint Hunter
  • Save
Chrome VertiTabs concept Hidden chrome vertical tabs tabs idea concept google wip
Download color palette

And version without titles ;)

Bf706e533d0a6f9a69ac2336cce0bb15
Rebound of
Chrome VertiTabs concept
By Hint Hunter
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Hint Hunter
Hint Hunter

More by Hint Hunter

View profile
    • Like