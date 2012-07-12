Jina Anne

Color Study

Color Study sass team sass design teamsassdesign logo mark s pink magenta grey gray aqua turquoise purple color
While the Sass logo mark is still in in progress, I'm working out some ideas for the colors we can use throughout the site. I wanted to bring in some magenta as a nod toward the previous brand, but bring in some other colors so it isn't as stark and is nicer on the eyes. I also like that it keeps some of the feminine flair. I'm thinking just flat colors and shapes. I'm liking where this is headed.

