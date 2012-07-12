Color Study

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While the Sass logo mark is still in in progress, I'm working out some ideas for the colors we can use throughout the site. I wanted to bring in some magenta as a nod toward the previous brand, but bring in some other colors so it isn't as stark and is nicer on the eyes. I also like that it keeps some of the feminine flair. I'm thinking just flat colors and shapes. I'm liking where this is headed.