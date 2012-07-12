Social and Cultural Center

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The parish of Fenais da Luz is an traditionally rural parish. It is bounded by the Atlantic Ocean in the north and one of the icons of the parish is a roundabout with a framework that characterizes the neighborhood describing the farming, vineyards, fisheries and agriculture.
Centro Social e Cultural dos Fenais da Luz aims to protect the interests of the parish and its socio-cultural valorization. To promote such cooperation and solidarity among its members as well as the achievement of sports activities, recreation and socio-cultural activities.
The connection between the center and the parish is a reality and, in these terms, the logo CSCFL was produced taking into account: the representation of the earth "grass", the sea and sun - the primary sources of farming, vineyards, fisheries and agriculture.
The symbol is the image of a meadow (represented by circles) with special emphasis on the central role that CSCFL wants in the parish.