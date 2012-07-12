Social and Cultural Center

The parish of Fenais da Luz is an traditionally rural parish. It is bounded by the Atlantic Ocean in the north and one of the icons of the parish is a roundabout with a framework that characterizes the neighborhood describing the farming, vineyards, fisheries and agriculture.

Centro Social e Cultural dos Fenais da Luz aims to protect the interests of the parish and its socio-cultural valorization. To promote such cooperation and solidarity among its members as well as the achievement of sports activities, recreation and socio-cultural activities.

The connection between the center and the parish is a reality and, in these terms, the logo CSCFL was produced taking into account: the representation of the earth "grass", the sea and sun - the primary sources of farming, vineyards, fisheries and agriculture.

The symbol is the image of a meadow (represented by circles) with special emphasis on the central role that CSCFL wants in the parish.