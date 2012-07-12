Fixing Favicons

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I learned a lot reading The Icon Handbook. Especially about pixel perfection on icons.
Then I started realizing that often, not a lot of efforts were put into the favicon of many websites, even popular ones.
So I decided to try and fix them.
Sometimes it's websites that I like, I use or just random ones I ended up browsing on via the magic of hyperlink.
PS: Please don't take it as a condescending move like "See how I can do better", it's just a small personal project part of a little recent obsession! ;-)