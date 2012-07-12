Fixing Favicons

I learned a lot reading The Icon Handbook. Especially about pixel perfection on icons.

Then I started realizing that often, not a lot of efforts were put into the favicon of many websites, even popular ones.

So I decided to try and fix them.

Sometimes it's websites that I like, I use or just random ones I ended up browsing on via the magic of hyperlink.

PS: Please don't take it as a condescending move like "See how I can do better", it's just a small personal project part of a little recent obsession! ;-)