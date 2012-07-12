Chrome VertiTabs concept

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I love google chrome, but sometimes number of opened tabs scary me and people around — you know that awkward moment, when u can't see even favicons (not to mention page titles). All people i know are using widescreen displays (width > 1300 px) and most of websites are liquid or 960px width... so why dont we use this space?
I tried to solute this with vertical tabs, what do you think?
Check fullscreen — http://d.pr/i/6Lqo