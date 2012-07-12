🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just started thinking about the design for the Do Book Company website. Just knocked out this idea for the add to cart form for product pages.
The middle box is a checked radio button the other two are unchecked.
This is a screenshot from a browser preview.