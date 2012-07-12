Jon Heslop

Just started thinking about the design for the Do Book Company website. Just knocked out this idea for the add to cart form for product pages.

The middle box is a checked radio button the other two are unchecked.

This is a screenshot from a browser preview.

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
