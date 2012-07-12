Marjolijn Kamphuis

Friends page in new Foodzy app

Marjolijn Kamphuis
Marjolijn Kamphuis
  • Save
Friends page in new Foodzy app foodzy app ios black white grey avatars food icons
Download color palette

Currently working on a full redesign of the @foodzy app. Although the food icons are staying, the overall style will be completely different. All shades of grey are now my new best friend.. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Marjolijn Kamphuis
Marjolijn Kamphuis

More by Marjolijn Kamphuis

View profile
    • Like