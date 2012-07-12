Katharina Maria Zimmermann

My Portfolio is online

My Portfolio is online
Finally my first online portfolio is online. I'm so happy! You can have a look at katharinamariazimmermann.com. As I am mainly a copywriter & journalist, it's mostly in German, however there are also plenty of photos + some of my handlettering-works online.

Thanks to anyone who helped me doing it!!!

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
