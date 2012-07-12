Wilson Semilio

Shavin' Time

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Shavin' Time shave chicken prise prisen silly stupid toon toonish led trimmer shaver hair fur skin stubs beak bird wing cut mask eyes type typography vector
Download color palette

Do you guys want an "after shot" of that chicken? :p Here's the full length animation: http://youtu.be/dbvzkkxI65o

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
I design stuff :-)

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like